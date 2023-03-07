Patient, attendant booked for manhandling govt. hospital doctor

March 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

A patient and her attendant allegedly manhandled a doctor at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Kumar Jha told them that around 8 p.m, Saheen, a resident of Mahindra Park, and her attendant misbehaved with and manhandled junior resident Dr. Shivam Kumar Yadav in the emergency ward of the hospital. Dr. Yadav sustained abrasion injuries, DCP (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said.

Saheen had come to the hospital with a nosebleed. While several patients were awaiting treatment, the doctor had asked her to wait for her turn, following which an argument ensued and they hit the doctor, the police said.

A case under Sections 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of Medical Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (prevention of violence and damage of property) Act was registered at Jahangirpuri police station against the alleged persons, the police added.