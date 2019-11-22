Paswan criticises Kejriwal for questioning credibility of BIS

In the latest volley in an ongoing war of words about the quality of piped water in the Capital, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics with an issue that affected the health of the city’s children.

Last week, Mr. Paswan released a study by the Bureau of Indian Standards showing that Delhi has the worst water quality among 21 State Capitals in the country, with all 11 samples taken from the city’s taps failing to meet the BIS standard. In response, Mr. Kejriwal alleged irregularities in the sample locations – including one sample taken from the home of a member of Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party – and accused the Union Minister of misleading the city’s residents.

‘CM must accept his mistake’

“He [Kejriwal] should accept his mistake and apologise to the people of Delhi. Every day, the children of the poor are falling sick and being admitted to hospital because of water pollution,” said Mr. Paswan. “If he really believes that the tap water in Delhi is safe, I dare him to serve tap water at all his official meetings.”

He criticised the Delhi Chief Minister for questioning the credibility of BIS, an autonomous body which has developed quality standards for 25,000 products and services, including the voluntary standard for piped water which the Centre wants to make mandatory.

Mr. Paswan announced a list of 32 BIS technical officials who would be available to collaborate with the Delhi Jal Board’s technical officers to conduct a more comprehensive survey of the city’s tap water. “No political person should be part of the panel,” he said, adding that the fresh samples should be tested at a government-accredited laboratory and the results made public.