Pastor attacked by mob in south Delhi

March 03, 2022 02:19 IST

Attackers accused him of carrying out ‘religious conversion’; no FIR yet

A 35-year-old pastor of a city church has said that he was allegedly assaulted last week by a mob, which claimed that he was on a mission of religious conversion, in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri.

The pastor, Kelom Kalyan Tet, filed a complaint in this regard at the Maidan Garhi police station. DCP(South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the matter is being enquired into and no FIR has been lodged yet.

Mr. Tet told The Hindu that around 11 a.m. on February 25, when he was returning from the Bhati Mines area after meeting a friend, he was accosted by a mob which forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

“They accused me of carrying out religious conversion and started thrashing me… They also tore my Bible and took away my phone and papers of my bike,” Mr. Tet said.

He said the mob took him to Fatehpur where they tied him up to a tree and tore his clothes. “They were constantly hitting me on my head and stomach… I was under immense pain,” the pastor said.

“I have filed a police complaint in this regard but no FIR has been lodged yet… I hope the police investigate the case in a speedy manner,” he said.