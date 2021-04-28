Passing orders not end of duty, HC tells Delhi govt.

Hospitals oppose directive to attend to patients within 10 mins.

Several city hospitals on Tuesday objected before the Delhi High Court a recent circular of the Delhi government directing that all patients reaching healthcare facilities be attended to within 10 minutes and taken to the triage area.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli told the Delhi government that it was unnecessarily complicating the issue. “You think you have discharged your duty with this order? This is nothing more than a paper exercise and satisfying your own conscience,” the Bench remarked.

The counsel for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital said hospitals are already full and the order will lead to more legal medical issues later.

Delhi government’s senior counsel Rahul Mehra said that the April 25 order was in the nature of an advisory. “Patients were not being attended to. We got a lot of complaints,” Mr. Mehra said. “But this assumes that hospitals without your order are not doing their job. Don’t do this,” the court said.

Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi government, said the intent of the order was to sensitise hospitals. To this the Bench said, “You don’t see the other side. Your own hospitals are not achieving this. Are any of them able to to this?”

Oxygen shortage

Several hospitals also raised issue of oxygen shortage. Shanti Mukund Hospital complained that their allocation of oxygen has been reduced. The hospital said its allocation was 3.2 metric tonnes but the demand was 4 MT.

Now the allocation has been reduced to 2.69 MT, the hospital claimed.

Venkateshwar Hospital’s counsel told the court the hospital was running short of oxygen and the Delhi government’s nodal officer was not answering their call.

“This is a constant complain. Which means there is truth in it,” the HC noted.