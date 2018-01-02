Passengers stranded as dense fog envelopes city

Scores of passengers were left stranded as their trains and flights were cancelled due to dense fog in the National Capital on Monday.

‘No prior message’

Sudeep Saxena, 35, said that his early morning flight to Bangalore was delayed by around three hours and no prior information was sent out to him. “We were flying with our four-year-old daughter and she was constantly getting cranky because of the wait. There should be some system to communicate the delays with the passengers,” said Mr. Saxena.

Several passengers like him suffered hours of waiting because of delayed flights. There were, however, a few whose flights got diverted to neighbouring States leaving their families worried.

“I have been waiting for my wife. There is no way to park the car and wait here. I just got her message saying that the flight has been diverted to Jaipur. I came all the way to pick her up,” said Mahesh Bhutani a resident of Dwarka Sector-4.

At the railway station the scene was no better. The platforms were packed with people who were stranded. With heavy fog and low visibility, several passengers were compelled to spend the first day of the year on the platforms.

With major trains like Rajdhani Express being delayed, passengers were left helpless at the stations.

“We were informed that the Patna Rajdhani Express has now been rescheduled for early morning tomorrow. We are feeling helpless as we have to wait at the station. We do not want to take the risk of coming to the station in the morning as the fog might lead to a lack of conveyance at that hour” said Gyan Prakash travelling to Allahabad with his family.

“We had hoped that at least Rajdhanis would be on time, but, now with them being delayed as well, we have wasted two days. It will be impossible for me to join work tomorrow which is a big hassle” added Mr. Prakash.

“I was in Delhi on a vacation and now I got to know that Rajdhani Express has been delayed by over eight hours. Right now, I have no option but to spend my time in the waiting room which is excessively crowded” said Anupam Roy travelling to Kolkata.

Arshad Alam travelling to Patna said, “Our train has already been delayed by over five hours now, and we do not know when it will finally depart. Due to a lack of options, we decided to come and wait at the station.”

Connecting flights

The consistent announcements at the station of trains getting delayed due to the fog continued. There were others, who even missed their connecting flights out of the Capital.

“Even though my train from Katra departed at the scheduled time, it reached Delhi after a five-hour delay as a result of which I missed my flight to Mumbai. To add to the hassle, the airlines refused to cooperate” said Paramita Basu who was on her way back from Vaishno Devi.