Passengers from abroad to undergo 2 screenings at IGIA

The Delhi government on Wednesday released guidelines for handling passengers coming from abroad and landing at the city airport. The passengers will have to undergo two screening processes at the airport and will be quarantined at a paid facility for 14 days, the guidelines state.

Passengers deboarding a flight will be escorted by airline staff to health counters of the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) for initial thermal screening, where symptomatic passengers would be isolated and moved to designated hospitals.

Self-reporting form

After screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the designated immigration counters with passports and a copy of the SRF (Self-Reporting Form).

After clearance of immigration, passport of the passengers will be retained by the immigration officials and passengers in batches of 30, will be handed over to an escort team headed by a CISF officer. The passports would be handed over to the team officer and not to the passengers.

The team, along with the passengers shall move to the luggage belts to collect the luggage and passengers will proceed further through the Customs. The passengers will then move to the designated triage area manned by Delhi government officials. Here, the passports of the entire batch will be handed over to the medical officer in-charge at the counter.

After checks, they will be moved to a paid quarantine facility. The passengers who are not residents of Delhi will be looked after by resident commissioners and nodal officers of their respective States after the screening, including boarding and lodging in Delhi and transportation to their respective States, the guidelines said.

The Delhi government spokesperson said that people from Delhi “cannot opt for home quarantine” and will have to undergo “institutional quarantine”, which is a paid quarantine facility.