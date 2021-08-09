Passengers double at IGIA in 2 weeks

NEW DELHI

09 August 2021 01:24 IST

Delhi airport deploys several technologies to ensure COVID-19 protocol is followed

Since the reopening of Terminal 2 (T2) at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport nearly two weeks ago, the passenger volume at the airport has grown two-fold — from 42,000 to almost 85,000 passengers per day.

“We will take a decision to reopen Terminal 1 (T1) once traffic reaches 1,20,000 mark per day,” CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, told The Hindu.

Delhi’s IGI Airport has three terminals, of which T1 is yet to reopen since the ban on flights last year in March because of low passenger volumes. While T2 also remained shut for a considerable amount of time, it was reopened in October last year — five months after flight operations resumed in May. However, T2 was shut down again on May 18 after a dip in passenger numbers during the second wave of COVID-19 and resumed operations on July 22.

Over the past 18 months, the airport has introduced several technologies to ensure disinfection of surfaces, circulation of clean air and to monitor that passengers comply with social distancing norms.

Luminometer

Luminometer is used to clean high contact surfaces such as lifts, check-in counters and travelators. It ensures these are free from any living or dead bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms.

After a surface is cleaned, a test swab is taken and put in a Luminometer. It measures the intensity of the light emitted from a sample, and displays the test result in Relative Light Units (RLU), which is used to determine if the sample has passed or failed.

Delhi airport has also installed a UV tunnel at the baggage belt area of Terminal 3 that helps disinfect passengers’ bags. A live CCTV feed of the UV scanning process mounted at baggage reclaim hall allows passengers to see the disinfection process, which involves high intensity UV lamps.

There are also mobile disinfecting towers that help to disinfect various locations of terminal buildings. Once disinfection is completed, UV power is switched off and these moveable towers are relocated to other areas for a similar exercise.

DIAL has installed a system which replaces air inside the terminal buildings after every 10 minutes. The air inside the terminal is drawn into the AHU (Air Handling Unit), where it gets filtered after passing through UV light and HEPA filters, before being released again into the terminal building.

Tracking system

XOVIS Passenger Tracking System is used to manage passenger flow inside the airport and prevent crowding and long queues. The 3D sensors of the roof-mounted device record passenger coordinates as dots, based on which the software calculates and visualises passenger density index. If the index exceeds 1, this system generates auto-alerts and prompts airport officials to act swiftly and disperse the crowd.

Mobile application

The HOI mobile application helps passengers during different stages of their travel by providing them real-time alerts about gate change, weather forecast at their destination, indoor navigation with voice guidance as well as contactless ordering of foods and beverages as well as their delivery.