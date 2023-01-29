ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger hiding foreign currency worth ₹64 lakh in trolley handles held at New Delhi airport

January 29, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - New Delhi

CISF recovered €68,400 and 5,000 New Zealand dollars, worth about ₹64 lakh using screwdrivers to pull out the hidden currency notes

PTI

A CISF soldier on guard at T3 Indira Gandhi International Airport. A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the New Delhi airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about ₹64 lakh by concealing them in his trolley bag handles, officials said. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the New Delhi airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about ₹64 lakh by concealing them in his trolley bag handles, officials said.

The man was intercepted by the security personnel at Terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during security checks when the image of currency notes was spotted on the X-ray scanner, they said.

The passenger was supposed to take a Thai Airlines flight to Bangkok, a senior officer said.

The CISF personnel recovered €68,400 and 5,000 New Zealand dollars, worth about ₹64 lakh using screwdrivers to pull out the hidden currency notes, he said.

The man was later handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, the officer said.

