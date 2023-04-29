HamberMenu
Passenger blames Air India staff after kitten goes missing at Delhi airport; demands action

The female passenger, identified as Jangneichong Karong, demanded CCTV footage to find her lost kitten.

April 29, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A female passenger travelling from the national capital to Manipur's Imphal on an Air India's flight alleged that she lost her pet cat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to the "negligence" of the airline staff and asked the members to take responsibility for it.

A Twitter user shared about the lost kitten on the microblogging site, claiming that the pet was lost due to Air India's negligence. "My friend's pet is missing due to negligence by @airindiain staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately. @RNTata2000," Sony Somar, a friend of the passenger tweeted.

The female passenger, identified as Jangneichong Karong, in a complaint to the authorities said that she took the flight Al 889 flight from Delhi to Imphal at 9.55 a.m. on April 24.

Ms. Karong demanded action against the airline if it fails to find her pet. "Please help me get my pet back or I'll have to take necessary action against your airline," Ms. Karong said in her complaint.

The passenger further said she is in shock and that she still has faith in Air India. "This was heart-breaking and I'm still in complete mental shock that one of my kittens went missing. I'm sure your staff members were not careful with them because the latch felt loose when received it upon arrival. Really not sure who played with it resulting in me losing one of my pets," her complaint read. She also said that the airline had charged her the full amount for the two kittens as cargo during the trip.

Air India is silent on the media question of the missing cat incident. The airline replied to her friend's tweet about the incident and said, "Dear Ms. Karongwe can understand your disappointment. Please be rest assured, we've already shared your details with the team to look into your concern and resolve it ASAP. We need some time to get back to you with an update."

Ms. Karong demanded CCTV footage to find her lost kitten. She said that it's been more than five days and her kitten 'Phoenix' is still missing... "This is #missingkitten PHOENIX and SKKY. They are siblings. Didn't want to separate them, so the plan was to give them a bigger area to run and play around. Unfortunately, Phoenix is still #missing in the airport. Give permission to look for her. Demand CCTV footage of the incident," Ms. Karong tweeted.

