‘Pass percentage in govt. schools has gone up’

The pass percentage of government school students studying in Class 12 has reached 96.5% while that of Class 10 students has crossed 80%, the Delhi government said here on Saturday. It credited special classes at such schools for “saving” as many as 20,000 students from repeating an academic year.

The pass percentage of Delhi government schools had now gone up by 9.7% points in Class 10 and 2.3% points in Class 12 after factoring the compartment results as well.

“For us, every child matters. I am proud of our teachers who conducted special classes for students during summer vacation and ensured that students placed in compartment not only take the exam but also pass it,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

Immediately after the declaration of main exam results, the Delhi government organised special classes for all students who were placed in compartment. It was for the first that the government adopted a policy to identify every child who was placed in compartment and assist her/him to prepare well in those subjects and take the compartment exam with better preparation and confidence. It was monitored by the senior officials of the directorate. “The initiative helped in saving one year of nearly 20,000 students,” the statement added.

The CBSE has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 compartment exams which were conducted early this month.

The students who fail to clear one subject in Class 12 and up to two subjects in Class 10 in the main exam are placed in compartment and are allowed to take the exam once again in those subjects to pass the grade. In terms of absolute number, 16,395 more students of Class 10 are now declared pass and are eligible to take admission in Class 11. Similarly, 2,981 more students of Class 12 are now declared pass.