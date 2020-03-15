Pass low crude oil price benefit to people, Chadha tells Central govt.

AAP on Saturday demanded that the Centre passed the benefit of the “lowest” crude oil prices in 15 years to people and make petrol available at ₹39 per litre and diesel at ₹31 per litre.

“Currently, aviation fuel is cheaper than petrol and diesel in the country. You tell me whether this [Central] government works for the rich or the poor,” AAP national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha said. “Crude oil prices are the lowest in 15 years. If the government passed on the benefit of reduction in the prices of crude oil in the international market to you, petrol should be sold at ₹39.76 per litre, but the rate is about ₹69,” he said.

Mr. Chadha said that excise duty on diesel has increased from ₹3.56 per litre to ₹18.80 per litre and on petrol from ₹9.40 per litre to ₹22.90 per litre under the BJP government. “In the past few years, the Centre has increased the excise rate nearly 12 times. Therefore, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased exponentially. Today, in our economy, the price of aviation fuel is cheaper than that of the per-litre price of petrol and diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol is ₹69.87/litre, diesel is ₹62.50/litre and the price of aviation fuel is ₹56/litre. It is cheaper to fly a plane than driving a car,” he said.