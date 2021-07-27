‘Party workers must take misdeeds of Kejriwal govt. to doorsteps’

New Delhi

27 July 2021 02:39 IST

In the run up to civic polls next yr, Gupta instructs workers to serve needy

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, in the run up to the civic elections next year, exhorted party workers to work with commitment in taking the “misdeeds of the Kejriwal government” to citizens’ doorsteps and at the same time serve the needy.

Addressing the district executive committees meeting, he said if they worked with sincerity in jhuggis, not only it would strengthen the party but will benefit it in the times to come.

“The need of the hour is for party workers to fan out in every nook and corner of the city and tell the people the kind of scams the Kejriwal government is indulging in and also its misdeeds,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Whether it is the bus scam, water scam, poor health care services; we should not let him get away with this. In past six years, the State government has miserably failed on health, education, controlling pollution, despite claiming historic budgetary allocations in all these sectors,” he also said.

In executive committee meetings held in 13 districts, the party discussed not only its organisational expansion plan but also the strategy for next year’s corporations’ elections.

At the same time, it was resolved to intensify the campaign to “expose the Kejriwal government’s tall claims” on development and its involvement in “various scams and take it to the people everywhere.”

The demand of clean and pure drinking water has to be raised even more aggressively as it is need of the hour, it was stressed at the meetings.