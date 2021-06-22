Party leaders were illegally detained: AAP

They had gone to protest against the eviction of Khori Basti residents

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta alleged that the police “illegally detained” him and other party leaders on Tuesday during the protest against the eviction of Khori Basti residents.

“Today morning when I reached the village, the Haryana police detained me illegally. First, they took me to the nearby Sarai Khawaja police station, and then for five hours, they drove me in their van. They took me to the BPTP police station followed by a police station in Sector-37, Faridabad. After that, they asked me to apply for bail or else they threatened to arrest me. I told the police that I will not request for bail but accept the arrest. I made it very clear that they have detained me illegally and they have tried to suppress my right to protest,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Our district president along with many other leaders of the AAP Haryana unit is still in jail. I want to make it very clear that the Faridabad police and Delhi Police illegally detained the AAP leaders today. This is the real picture of the Haryana government,” he said.

The AAP demanded “immediate release” of their leaders.