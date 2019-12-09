Party leaders engage in blame game over Anaj Mandi fire incident

Senior political leaders across party lines made a beeline to the spot of the fire, visited hospitals, expressed sympathy and announced compensation for the victims. However, they indulged in a political blame game.

AAP said it was the responsibility of the BJP-run civic bodies of Delhi to ensure that no illegal factories operate out of buildings and that it should be held accountable for the incident.

On the other hand, the BJP said the government cannot escape its responsibility by giving ₹10 lakh compensation each and ordering a magisterial probe. BJP MP Vijay Goel said: “This is an administrative lapse on the part of the Delhi government. Has it formulated any policy in the last five years to prevent fire-related accidents? There are many buildings in Old Delhi where such accidents can take place. Illegal constructions need to be banned too.”

He also said the government needs to take a lesson from this incident. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the manufacturing units should have been given alternate places and alleged that the government had not shifted them.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it was “shameful” that the BJP was indulging in “politics over dead bodies”. “It is the BJP which is responsible for issuing licences for running manufacturing units in residential areas,” he said.

The Congress accused both the BJP and AAP for the incident. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, after visiting the site, said he had spoken to the local residents who “held AAP and BJP responsible”.

“The compensation announced by the government for the families of the victims is not sufficient. Dependants of those who perished in the fire should be given jobs,” Mr. Chopra said.

A Union Urban Development Ministry statement added that the Redevelopment plan of Special Area of Delhi was prepared by the North civic body and cleared by the Technical Committee of DDA and that the finalized plan was approved by the Corporation in March 2017.

“It was sent to the Urban Development Department of Delhi the government for notification in the official gazette in April 2017. But despite providing all clarification sought from time to time, it is pending for notification. What were these departments waiting for?” the Ministry said. It also questioned as to why Delhi Fire Services had not taken action despite the building being of required height and occupancy to need safety and fire prevention measures.

“It is clear that precious lives would have been saved if these departments had been diligent,” the Ministry said.

The Delhi government, reacting to the allegations, said the Ministry was trying to hide the corruption and inefficiency of the civic body and therefore, The Union Ministry has minted some false claims.

“Delhi Fire Services has made it clear that this factory had no fire clearance/NoC to operate and it was illegal. Why is the Union Ministry defending an illegal factory being run in violation of all rules and has claimed so many lives?” the Delhi government asked.

“It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why the Ministry, in order to defend corruption and inefficiency of the civic body is stooping to this level,” the Delhi government said.