Party feels it has the blessings of Hanuman

25 February 2020 01:52 IST

‘Taking oath in God’s name a choice’

Explaining why he took the oath in the name of Hanuman, AAP chief spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, said: “It is a choice if you want to take oath in the name of your beloved god.”

Multiple references

There have been multiple references to Hanuman among top AAP leaders lately, with the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal singing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, a hymn on Hanuman, during election campaign and later stating in an interview that he would make the BJP leaders sing the Chalisa too, which he reiterated at a press conference.

On February 11, the day on which the Delhi Assembly election result was declared, Mr. Kejriwal, during his victory speech, said: “Hanuman has blessed Delhi”.

Last week, Mr. Bharadwaj had organised a recitation of Ramayana’s “Sunder Kanda”, which is on Lord Hanuman, and said that such events would be held in different areas of the constituency on the first Tuesday of every month for to seek Hanuman’s blessings.

Later on Thursday, he demanded that a statue of Lord Hanuman should be installed in Ayodhya and they have sought time for a meeting with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the same.

“Bajrangbali has been helping us a lot. Bajrangbali is called the trouble shooter. We have found that whenever we are in trouble, Bajranbali comes to our rescue. It is a general feeling in the party that Lord Bajrangbali is blessing us. And we want to continue have his blessings,” Mr. Bharadwaj told The Hindu, when asked about the party’s increasing references to Lord Hanuman.