Party candidates file nominations for Rajinder Nagar bypoll 

Papers to be scrutinised today

AAP candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll Durgesh Pathak with and AAP RS MP, Raghav Chadha (left) arrive to file nomination papers in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Thirty-two nominations were received for the upcoming Rajinder Nagar bypoll as the last the date of nominations came to a close on Monday.

Candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress filed their nominations. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 7, while the last date for withdrawing candidature will be on June 9.

AAP’s candidate, Durgesh Pathak, filed his nomination while he held a roadshow prior to the exercise in the Assembly constituency – in the presence of senior AAP leaders, including Gopal Rai, Aitishi, Sanjay Singh, former Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha and others.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta with party candidate Rajesh Bhatia flash the victory sign after the latter filed his nomination papers in Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

“I would work by treating your [residents’] troubles and miseries as my own, and I will not let any of you suffer,” said Mr. Pathak, who is also the party’s MCD in-charge.

The BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia filed his nomination papers in the presence of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Union State Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

A former councillor from the area who emerged as the front-runner for the ticket after a local survey by the BJP bore testament to his popularity, Mr. Bhatia led a procession en route to the election office to patriotic songs and slogans.

“The enthusiasm among the people of the area is proof enough that AAP is going to be wiped out. Residents are still suffering due to the poor condition Raghav Chadha left the constituency in,” Mr. Gupta said.

Congress candidate, Prem Lata, also filed her nomination papers with the party stating that Ms. Lata was a grassroot level worker who was well aware of the problems in the constituency.

One among the Capital’s 70 Assembly constituencies, Rajinder Nagar has a total of 1,76,362 voters, of which, the number of male voters stand at 99,174, while the number of female and third gender voters stand at 77,185 and three respectively.

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The bypoll is slated for June 23 followed by the counting on June 26.