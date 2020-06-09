Party at city restaurant busted, four arrested

At a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police busted a party on Monday, flouting social distancing norms. A total of 38 attendees were found, after which four persons including the owner and manager were arrested, police said.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that a police team was patrolling Vishan Enclave on Najafgarh Road. When they reached Quibitos restaurant, they observed some suspicious movement. “A surprise check was conducted and it was found that a party was going on. Thirty eight persons were attending the party and were not following social distancing norms ,” Mr. Purohit said.

Police said that hookah was also being served at the restaurant. Owner and management of the restaurant were found responsible for the incident and they were all arrested.

Mr Purohit said that owner Akshay Chadha, resident of DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar, manager Manoj Kapoor, resident of Basai Darapur, party organizers Manan Majid and Mohammed Sazzaq, residents of Mustafabad and Kirari respectively have been arrested and subsequently released on bail.

“It is not illegal to visit a restaurant but social distancing was not being followed which led to legal action,” the DCP said.