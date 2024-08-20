ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of Delhi witness severe waterlogging following heavy rains

Updated - August 20, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on August 20

ANI

Water logging during heavy spell of monsoon rain at Azadpur underpass, in Delhi on August 18 | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

Waterlogging woes continue as Delhi relies on 1976 master plan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

Delhi govt. to construct new drain to ease waterlogging woes in Kirari

IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours. Earlier on August 20, IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

