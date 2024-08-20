Parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours. Earlier on August 20, IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.