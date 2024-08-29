Parts of Delhi face water logging, traffic congestion following heavy rain

Delhi residents on Thursday (August 29, 2024) morning witnessed traffic congestion due to severe water-logging following heavy rain that lashed parts of the national capital.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads. Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Khanpur to Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa due to water logging on MB Road.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi traffic police said on X.

Moreover, traffic was also affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and waterlogging, Delhi Traffic police informed.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi has issued an orange alert for the areas of South Delhi and East Delhi for Thursday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the other parts of the capital. Additionally, traffic was also affected on Outer Ring road from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.

