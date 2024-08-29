GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parts of Delhi face water logging, traffic congestion following heavy rain

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult.

Updated - August 29, 2024 10:29 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:14 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Water logging at Dhaula Kuan during continue spell of rain early hours on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

Water logging at Dhaula Kuan during continue spell of rain early hours on Thursday (August 29, 2024). | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi residents on Thursday (August 29, 2024) morning witnessed traffic congestion due to severe water-logging following heavy rain that lashed parts of the national capital.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads. Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Khanpur to Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa due to water logging on MB Road.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi traffic police said on X.

Moreover, traffic was also affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and waterlogging, Delhi Traffic police informed.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi has issued an orange alert for the areas of South Delhi and East Delhi for Thursday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the other parts of the capital. Additionally, traffic was also affected on Outer Ring road from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.

Related Topics

Delhi / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.