Partner injures woman by throwing chemical at her

A 29-year-old woman was attacked with a chemical allegedly by her partner at New Delhi railway station on Saturday afternoon, the police said. The accused is absconding, they said.

The woman from Telangana said she had met the accused around six months ago and they were in a relationship for a couple of months. She used to stay with him but following a fight, she started living at the railway station. “On Saturday, at 1.15 p.m., the accused threw a chemical at her, which affected her right eye. There are no burn injuries,” an officer said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. A passerby called the police after which the woman was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital from where she was referred to Guru Nanak Eye Centre. She has been discharged. “There is a swelling on her right eye. She is out of danger,” the officer said.

The victim had come to Delhi from Telangana around six months ago after separating from her husband. “The woman said the accused wanted to take her to his hometown in West Bengal,” the officer said, adding that the man committed the crime when he met at Ajmeri Gate.

The police said the accused had got the diluted chemical packed in a plastic water bottle.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case has been registered under relevant sections and a mahunt has been launched to find him, the police added.