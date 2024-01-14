Partner held for bid to kill pregnant woman in east Delhi

January 14, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Two days after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was found critically injured in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, her 23-year-old partner was arrested on Saturday for trying to murder her, the police said.

Yogesh Deda, 23, attacked the victim, who is recuperating at Lok Nayak Hospital, with a shaving blade and a screwdriver, as he wanted her to abort the pregnancy, a senior officer said.

The police had rescued the victim after she was found near the fire station in east Delhi’s Chilla Village, with injuries on her face, neck, and body.

The victim and Deda are residents of Chilla and had been in a relationship for the last three to four years, the officer said, adding that the weapons used by the accused have been seized.

“The two had arguments after she proposed getting married and raising the child. Prima facie, it appears that he threatened her to take abortion pills and even attacked her with stones,” he added.

According to the victim’s cousin, her condition is critical due to loss of blood.

“The police are waiting to record her statement,” he said, adding that only her younger sister knew of the relationship.

“She was attacked on Wednesday night while returning from the Ayurvedic clinic where she was undergoing training. Her father is paralysed, and she is the family’s sole earning member,” the cousin said.

