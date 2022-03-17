Parties made tall promises but ignored ground issues, report finds

‘Councillors of 3 big parties asked only 78 questions on pollution in 4 yrs’

‘Councillors of 3 big parties asked only 78 questions on pollution in 4 yrs’

The councillors of the three big parties – BJP, AAP and Congress – raised only 78 questions on pollution before various municipality committees over a four-year period between 2017-21, according to a report compiled by an NGO.

The NGO, Praja Foundation, released the findings of its report on Wednesday, according to which, of the total questions raised by the councillors in these four years - 63,821 - the questions on environment and pollution constituted only a small fraction (0.21%).

The majority of questions raised by the councillors, nearly 72%, before various municipality committees were related to their party manifestoes, the report found.

During these four years, a total of 1,07,312 complaints related to Solid Waste Management (SWM) and 769 complaints regarding pollution were registered in the city.

Yogesh Mishra, head of the dialogue programme, Praja Foundation, said, “In their last manifestoes, the major political parties had promised improvement in SWM with a better collection of garbage. However, these issues have not been resolved. This could signify that despite deliberations, effective interventions for SWM have not been implemented on the ground.”

Punching holes in the claims and promises made by various parties the report stated, ‘BJP had promised to build world-class toilets in Delhi with facilities like water and electricity, however, in 2020, in 16% of all corporations’ toilets, there was no water connection available while 10% of them had no electricity.’

It went on to add that the AAP had promised complete cleaning of drains in Delhi. “However, out of the 34,169 drainage complaints registered from 2017 to 2020, 83% of complaints were on drainage chokes, blockages and cleaning and overflowing manholes.”

Furthermore, the total community toilet seats for women, under the municipal corporations, are 17% less in comparison to those for men, the report highlighted.

Responding to the observations in the report, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal (BJP) said that the civic body had done “much more in terms of solving the civic issues in the city.”

“We (AAP) do not need a report to tell us about the situation at the corporations. The people of Delhi have been dealing with the BJP for 15 years, the people are witness to the poor levels of cleanliness and rampant corruption,” said the leader of Opposition at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Prem Chauhan (AAP).