Parties blame each other for violence over Citizenship Act

Each of the three political players in the Capital continued to blame the other for violence associated with protests related to the Citizenship Act here on Wednesday.

While he chose not to name either the BJP or the Congress directly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the law and order situation in the city accusing “the opposition” for fuelling such incidents while Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari challenged AAP and the Congress for a debate on the Act.

The Congress, on its part, accused the AAP and the BJP for “being complicit” in triggering such events at Okhla and Seelampur and demanded that a sitting High Court judge probe these.

“I am very worried about the law and order situation in the city…we want that peace be maintained. Everyone has a right to protest but not to attack or harm others and damage public property…I also want to say that all this is happening at a time when AAP is poised to win the upcoming Assembly election,” Mr. Kejriwal alleged at a press conference here.

‘Nothing to gain’

Mr. Kejriwal said, AAP had nothing to gain and much to lose by its name “getting dragged” into the mess in relation to the CAA protests. “What will AAP gain from such incidents? It is clear that those who think such events can help them electorally are fanning them…Everyone knows who is capable of triggering such incidents across the country,” he added.

Mr. Tiwari, meanwhile, challenged both AAP and Congress for a debate on the CAA even as he sought to caution both parties against creating “disturbance by spreading rumours in Delhi” related to it.

“The Act is to give citizenship to the refugees and not meant for depriving any person of citizenship rights…15 cases have been filed in connection with the incidents in Seelampur out of which five cases are against the leaders of AAP and the Congress,” Mr. Tiwari argued.

“It clearly shows that both these parties are working to disturb peace in Delhi. Everybody has right to express his view but there is no place for violence in the society. It is very sad that people are not studying the Citizenship Act but believing in rumours. AAP and the Congress are taking advantage of it and adding fuel to fire for creating disturbance,” he alleged further.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, making a direct attack on the BJP and the AAP, accused both parties for being “responsible for vitiating the atmosphere in Delhi.”

Terms it direct insult

The Citizenship Act, he alleged further, was “a direct insult” to the Constitution in addition to questioning the “silence” of the AAP on the CAA and arguing that this showed “its complicity with the BJP.”

“The attack on students of Jamia was an indelible blot on democracy which will not be tolerated…the violence witnessed in the Capital was a calculated conspiracy to scuttle the peaceful agitations against CAA,” he alleged.