Partial lockdown in IIT-D; only staff to be on campus

NEW DELHI

20 March 2020 01:47 IST

Foreign students allowed to stay back

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, which was among the first educational institute to instruct students to leave hostels due to the COVID 19 pandemic, has said that only international students and students with special needs can stay back and all others are requested to vacate at the earliest.

The institute said that faculty members are strictly discouraged from stopping students from going home.

The campus will function in a partial lockdown mode and visitors will be screened at the entry points and will be allowed inside only after providing valid reasons for their visit, it said.

Contingency plan

“If you do not need to be on campus, you should not be on the campus,” IIT Director V. Ramgopal Rao said in a letter to students, staff and faculty.

He added that the institute will essentially function with staff and faculty residing within the campus.

The goal will be to minimise disruption to the academic calendar and ensure that students will be able to complete their graduation requirements within the specified time, the IIT Director said and added that a contingency plan has been put in place by the institute for switching over to the online mode of instruction.

Virus scare

The institute on March 17 had a COVID-19 scare when it was learnt that a 33-year-old researcher on his way back from Italy stayed in one of the guest houses on the campus on March 7 and later tested positive for COVID 19 in Bhubaneswar on March 16.

All the persons at the guest house, who had come in contact with the researcher, had been quarantined and tested, the premier institute had said. The institute came to know about the researcher testing positive after health officials in Bhubaneswar alerted them about the case.