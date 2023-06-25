ADVERTISEMENT

Parrots, banned turtles rescued from pet shop; 4 held

June 25, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Friday rescued the animals after a raid at a shop in north-west Delhi’s Shastri Park

The Hindu Bureau

The 19 turtles of a banned species rescued in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following a raid at a pet shop in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park, 19 turtles of a banned species and 40 parrots have been rescued, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Friday’s raid was based on a complaint by animal rights activist Gaurav Gupta, who informed the police of the animals being illegally sold at a shop near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park.

Teams were formed and raids were conducted, during which the turtles and 40 green parrots were found inside cages kept in cramped conditions, he added.

Four persons — Shakeel Khan, Shamim Khan, Taufiq Khan and Firoz Khan — have been arrested in the case, an officer said.

An FIR was registered at the Shastri Park police station under IPC Section 429 and relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the DCP said.

