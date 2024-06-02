GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parole jumper in 2006 honour killing case nabbed after three years

Published - June 02, 2024 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a 2006 honour killing case was nabbed by a police officer who, under the garb of a customer, took several autorickshaw rides for 15 days after receiving a tip-off regarding the case, said police on Saturday.

The accused, Dilshad, 43, had been convicted for life by a court for murdering his brother-in-law and mother-in-law over caste differences in north-east Delhi’s Welcome in 2006, but he had jumped parole in 2021, and had been in hiding ever since, said an officer.

Head Constable Surender, who received a tip-off that the accused was working as an auto driver in the areas between north-east Delhi’s Seelampur and Bhajanpura, sat at autorickshaw stands and took several rides for over 10 hours every night in an attempt to identify him, said officials.

While teams had been formed to trace the accused in 2021, he had continuously switched locations to evade the police, said DCP (Crime) Amit Goel.

The latest information placed Dilshad near Yamuna Vihar, said an officer, who added that the accused had been driving an autorickshaw in the night hours.

“We only had information from an old dossier. His face had changed a lot since then. During the investigation, we found two or three people who resembled him, but finally on May 30, we traced him while he was ferrying customers in his autorickshaw,” the officer added.

