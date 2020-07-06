Parlour employee thrashed after asking for salary dues

A 40-year-old woman working in a massage parlour was allegedly thrashed by her employer and attacked by the pet dog when she went to ask for her salary dues. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

The victim identified as Sapna, a resident of Hauz Rani, alleged that she worked in the parlour for a month and a half before the lockdown was announced. “She [employer] was unreachable for a few days. Eventually, I spoke to her over the phone and asked for my dues. She called me to her house in Khirki Extension,” she said.

Ms. Sapna went to the employer’s residence on June 11. “The woman said that I will have to work first and then only she will clear my dues. When I refused, she said she would not give me the money and started thrashing me. She then let her dog loose to attack me,” said Ms. Sapna, adding that her face was severely injured after the attack.

The employer allegedly told the victim not to shout to prevent locals from gathering. However, when Ms. Sapna screamed in pain, other employees of the owner gathered and took her to a private hospital in Malviya Nagar. She was then referred to Safdarjung Hospital. “After returning home, I called up the police control room and they told me file a complaint at the police station. I didn’t as I was scared,” she said. She called up the employer a few times again asking to pay her the dues. However, she was denied.

Approached MLA

Ms. Sapna then approached area MLA Somnath Bharti who, along with an NGO, helped her approach the police. Mr. Bharti also took to social media after which the matter came to light.

A written complaint was then submitted at Malviya Nagar police station after which Ms. Sapna was taken for medical examination on July 2.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that a case under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is under way.