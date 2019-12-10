Parliamentarians seek ways to prevent similar incidents

The Anaj Mandi fire incident was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Monday with parliamentarians seeking steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the loss of lives was unfortunate and painful. The House stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed souls.

BJP, AAP MPs

The BJP and AAP MPs raised the matter through Zero Hour mentions in Rajya Sabha. Vijay Goel of the BJP said lessons from the past are yet to be learnt and many areas in Delhi were sitting on powder kegs.

Thousands of illegal buildings have factories with practically no safety measures, he said, adding that Magisterial inquiry and ₹10 lakh compensation will not help the situation. Mr. Goel also said half of the buildings in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk were dilapidated. “We have to focus on how to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he said. Mr. Goel complimented the 150 firefighters and police officers for saving lives of over 60 people in the Sunday fire.

Sanjay Singh of AAP said those killed in the fire in the four-storey building at Anaj Mandi were labourers who had come to earn a livelihood in the city.

The building where over a hundred workers were sleeping, had no ventilation. “We should not play the blame game and all authorities concerned — Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi government and DDA, should sit down and chalk out steps on safety,” Mr. Singh added.