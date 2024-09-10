Parliament security breach case: Court reserves order on Neelam Azad’s bail application

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday reserved the order on the bail application filed by Neelam Azad, one of the six accused in the Parliament security breach incident that took place in December last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur is likely to pass the order on September 11 after hearing arguments from both the Delhi police and the accused.

During the arguments, the counsel appearing for Ms. Azad submitted in the court that she was not involved in the incident and was being falsely implicated in the case. “It was Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma who jumped into the well of the Parliament and threw smoke canisters,” Ms. Azad’s counsel told the court, adding his client was out of the court when the incident took place, on December 13, 2023.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea and claimed that Ms. Azad is part of a larger criminal conspiracy. “There are adequate, substantial and sufficient material, evidence and other documents against the present accused which shows her involvement in the offence attracting the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA],” the prosecutor told the court.

On August 3, the court had taken cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the police under the stringent UAPA in connection with the case.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of all the accused - Ms. Azad, Mr. Manoranjan, Mr. Sharma, and Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat - till October 16.

