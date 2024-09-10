GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament security breach case: Court reserves order on Neelam Azad’s bail application

Published - September 10, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday reserved the order on the bail application filed by Neelam Azad, one of the six accused in the Parliament security breach incident that took place in December last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur is likely to pass the order on September 11 after hearing arguments from both the Delhi police and the accused.

During the arguments, the counsel appearing for Ms. Azad submitted in the court that she was not involved in the incident and was being falsely implicated in the case. “It was Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma who jumped into the well of the Parliament and threw smoke canisters,” Ms. Azad’s counsel told the court, adding his client was out of the court when the incident took place, on December 13, 2023.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea and claimed that Ms. Azad is part of a larger criminal conspiracy. “There are adequate, substantial and sufficient material, evidence and other documents against the present accused which shows her involvement in the offence attracting the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA],” the prosecutor told the court.

On August 3, the court had taken cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the police under the stringent UAPA in connection with the case.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of all the accused - Ms. Azad, Mr. Manoranjan, Mr. Sharma, and Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat - till October 16.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:53 am IST

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / court administration / security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.