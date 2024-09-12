Parliament security breach case: Court declines bail to Neelam Azad

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Neelam Azad, one of the six accused in the Parliament security breach incident that took place in December last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur said there was sufficient evidence to believe that the allegations against Ms. Azad were prima facie true.

Ms. Azad was one of the six persons arrested by the Delhi police following the incident on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Ms. Azad’s counsel had earlier told the court that at the time of the incident, she was outside Parliament, where she opened smoke canisters and threw pamphlets “to highlight the problems of the unemployed youth”.

