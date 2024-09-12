ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament security breach case: Court declines bail to Neelam Azad

Published - September 12, 2024 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Neelam Azad (middle) being taken to the Patiala House court.

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Neelam Azad, one of the six accused in the Parliament security breach incident that took place in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur said there was sufficient evidence to believe that the allegations against Ms. Azad were prima facie true.

Ms. Azad was one of the six persons arrested by the Delhi police following the incident on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Ms. Azad’s counsel had earlier told the court that at the time of the incident, she was outside Parliament, where she opened smoke canisters and threw pamphlets “to highlight the problems of the unemployed youth”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US