Parliament breach case: Delhi police oppose Neelam Azad’s bail   

January 17, 2024 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of Parliament breach case accused Neelam Azad, saying she and five others arrested may obstruct the investigation as they are “powerful and influential” persons.

The police told the Patiala House Court that Ms. Azad is involved in a “grave, serious, and heinous” offence, which is punishable up to life sentence or death penalty.

“She was involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the police said, adding that they have “strong, cogent, convincing, clinching and credible material evidence” against the accused, which disentitles her to be released on bail.

The police also said the release of Ms. Azad and other accused on bail may prove “detrimental to the investigating agency”.

Ms. Azad had moved the bail application in the court earlier this month, claiming delay in getting legal counsel.

The police had arrested six people in the case after the incident on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two of the accused — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Meanwhile, Amol Shinde and Ms. Azad, sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament.

Two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested later. All six accused are currently in judicial custody.

Family junks charges

According to Ms. Azad’s family, she was an “angry and frustrated” as she failed to secure a job despite having the required qualifications. Her brother Ram Niwas told The Hindu that despite clearing the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test, 37-year-old Azad was unemployed.

Her family claimed that she never had any political backing and merely supported the farmers’ stir against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws in 2020-21, that too in her village.