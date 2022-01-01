Parking staff and mall guards break into fight, one dead

A parking attendant was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday by two security guards of a mall after they had a quarrel over the issue of removal of vehicles from the parking lot of the premises, here in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place, the Delhi police said.

Police have arrested both the accused in the case — Sajjan, 24, and Sanjeev, 25. The deceased was identified as Amrit Lal, 28.

According to DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, a quarrel had taken place between the guards of a mall in the area and the parking attendants, as a result of which Lal sustained head injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the DCP said.

A case under IPC section pertaining to murder has been lodged against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, another case was registered related to the same incident where Sunil, a parking attendant, was arrested for injuring Satyapal, one of the mall’s guards, police said.