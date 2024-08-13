Parents release song for children lost to Uphaar tragedy

Caught in court cases related to the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy in which he lost his two children, Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had almost forgotten about his passion for singing. Nearly three decades later, Mr. Krishnamoorthy entered the studio again to record a tribute for his children.

The song was released on August 2 across digital streaming platforms. The couple released it in August because their children, Unnati and Ujjwal, were born this month.

“This song is not meant for commercial gain. It is just a tribute to our children. We want it to reach them, wherever they are,” said Mr. Krishnamoorthy, whose memories from before the tragedy are still as vivid.

Recalling his children’s talent and interest in music, he said, “They were both good singers. Their teacher would come twice a week, and I gave them a tabla. We had a harmonium.”

His wife, Neelam Krishnamoorth, had chronicled the aftermath of the tragedy in her book ‘Trial by Fire, which was adapted into a Netflix show last year.

Subha Mugal composed the song, and Praveen Saxena wrote the lyrics. The couple also recorded a video for the song in Himachal Pradesh, featuring photos of them with their children.

Before 1997, Mr. Krishnamoorthy had a contract with Magnasound and had recorded albums in various genres, such as pop, devotional, and love songs.

After all these years, he said, he realised that music could help him process and manage the trauma. “We will never get them back, and no parent should go through what we went through. But we wanted to leave something behind for them,” said Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

