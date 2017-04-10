Parents protest ‘unjustified’ fee hike at Jantar Mantar

Parents from across the country staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday against the “unjustified” fee hike and “illegal” charges brought in by private unaided schools.

The parents, most of whom were from NCR, have submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The demonstration was organised under the aegis of the All-India Parents’ Forum for Education (AIPFE).

March to Sansad Bhawan

The parents later marched towards Sansad Bhawan but were stopped by the police.

AIPFE general-secretary Bhupinder Singh said parents from Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan had participated in the protest. The protesters have demanded implementation of the Haryana School Education Act, 1995, and Rule 2003, with special emphasis on Rule 158, changes to the Haryana State Education Rule 158 for more clarity on the fee to be levied in accordance with CBSE by-laws, and direction to schools to not charge capitation fee such as annual charges, conducting an audit of schools since 2007, among others.

Mr. Singh added that the parents had also demanded the government immediately issue a stay on the “unjustified” fee hike.