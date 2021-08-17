Parents of 9-year-old Dalit girl demand HC-monitored probe

They seek security, accuse 4 inside crematorium of rape, murder

Parents of the 9-year-old gir, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi Cantonment earlier this month, approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking to provide adequate security and a court-monitored investigation into the case.

The parents, in their plea, alleged that the crime was committed by four accused inside a crematorium located in Purani Nangal village.

‘Destroying evidence’

“Not only this, the body was thrown in the burning fire of the crematorium by the accused persons for the purpose of destroying the evidence of their sin,” the plea said.

The petition said the parents belong to the “wretched and poor most section of the society and are totally illiterate”.

“It has come to the knowledge of the petitioners that after committing rape with the deceased daughter of the petitioners, she was killed by the accused persons...When the mother of the deceased reached the crematorium in search of her daughter, she was told by the accused persons that her daughter died due to electrocution,” the plea said.

“It is respectfully submitted that there were injuries on the hands of the deceased and there was bleeding from her nose. The petitioners were not allowed by the accused persons to touch the body of the deceased,” the plea added.

“After hearing the heart wrenching crying of the petitioners, the crowd assembled there..put water in the burning pyre of the deceased and some of the remains of the deceased were obtained,” it said.

“The police reached there but the total focus of the police was to hush up/ sabotage the case. The petitioners were taken to the police station and throughout the night they were kept in the police station where they were tortured and pressured by the police and its agents to compromise the case,” the petition claimed.

Despite the fact that the case is now transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi police, the petitioners have no faith in the present investigation, the plea said adding, “the truth can be proved only by a court monitored special investigation team (SIT)”.