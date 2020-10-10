Parents move HC against fee hike in DPS

New Delhi

10 October 2020 00:57 IST

Parents of nearly 150 students studying in various branches of Delhi Public School (DPS) have approached the Delhi High Court against the increase in annual and tuition fees in alleged contravention of government orders.

The application has been moved by the parents seeking to intervene in a plea filed by DPS Society against the Delhi government’s orders of April 18 — which directed all the private unaided schools not to charge fee, except tuition fees during the lockdown period — and August 28 — which directed them to refund or adjust the amounts other than the tuition fees charged by them.

Advertising

Advertising