‘Parents forced to send children to govt. schools’

NEW DELHI

16 September 2021 00:43 IST

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that due to financial distress, several parents in the Capital were being forced to send their children to Delhi government schools. The party alleged that the Delhi government was not providing any financial bailout to families that had been financially ruined due to the pandemic.

“Over two lakh students are moving to government schools not because of the quality of schools but due to financial distress. This can be seen from the fact that students are seeking admission in corporation schools which are not up to the mark,” the party said.

Ex-MLA Adarsh Shastri said that the corporation schools were far from “world class” as the Delhi government claims. As is the case with government schools but students were still trying to seek admission.

Mr. Shastri also claimed that in the last seven years, the Delhi government schools had “failed” 4.75 lakh students in Class X and XI to boost the pass percentage in the board exams. He also warned that with an influx of lakhs of students into the Delhi government and corporation schools, there will be a crisis to accommodate so many children.