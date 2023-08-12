Parents blame midday meal, unsanitary conditions at Naraina MCD school

August 12, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

Parents of the children who were taken ill at a civic body school in Delhi’s Naraina on Friday junked the gas leak theory and blamed the midday meal and unsanitary conditions at the school for the incident.

The parents, who rushed to the paediatric unit of RML Hospital to see them, alleged that they were not given any update or informed about their children for a couple of hours.

Kaku, the father of Class IV student Vanishka, said, “We were not even informed that our child was being taken to hospital. Only after she received treatment, we were informed.”

He alleged that the reason behind the incident wasn’t gas leak but unsanitary conditions at the MCD school and the terrible mid-day meal they serve to them.

Class V student Naina’s mother Poonam said the school principal called and informed that her daughter had taken ill due to smoke or gas leak. “But if that was the case, then teachers too would have been affected,” she said.

Slum dwellers living near the school also denied the presence of smoke or any foul smell in the area at the time of the incident.

“No gas or smell ever comes from trains. Even today I was home, if it was gas, we would have smelled it first. Nobody fell sick here,” said Mohammad Arif, a resident.

