Paralympian shooter moves HC seeking selection in Tokyo Games

PCI deliberately and arbitrarily ignored my name, he alleges

Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court seeking his selection in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Mr. Sharma, an Arjuna Awardee and Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Awardee, alleged that the selection panel, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), deliberately and arbitrarily ignored his name for the Paralympics in spite of him fulfilling all the eligibility criteria.

Court to hear plea today

The High Court will hear Mr. Sharma’s plea, seeking a direction to the PCI to include his name in the list of selected shooters for the R7 event, on July 22.

Mr. Sharma has claimed that the selection process was not fair and transparent and that the committee was biased against him.

He said the selection process was in violation of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 which mandates judicious and meritorious selection of players to represent India at major international events.