Panels to look into complaints of fee hike by private schools

Parents aggrieved with arbitrary fee hikes by private unaided schools in Delhi will now be able to register their complaints with ‘Fee Anomaly Committees’, which were notified by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

All Deputy Directors of Education have been directed to ensure that the panels are effective in every district.

90-day deadline

They have also been ordered to take action on the complaints within 90 days. The panels are being set up pursuant to the recommendations of the Justice Duggal Committee, constituted by the Delhi High Court.

“Any parent or guardian aggrieved by the amount of fees or any other charge being levied by the school may register a complaint with the fee anomaly committee of the respective district with a processing fees of ₹100,” an official said.

All recognised unaided schools have been directed to cooperate with the committees and furnish records of the school and submit details of accounts, if required.

The committee will comprise Deputy Director Education of the district as chairperson, education officer of the Zone and in his/her absence Deputy Education Officer as a member and a Chartered Accountant nominated by Director of Education as a member.

The Delhi government has also decided to act tough against private schools hiking their fees under the pretext of implementing the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), said sources.

Meeting today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had a meeting to discuss the complaints on Wednesday, according to officials. Another meeting on the issue will be held on Thursday.

The Delhi government had allowed schools to increase their fees in order to meet the increased salary costs as per the 7th CPC. However, officials said some schools had increased fees beyond what was necessary.