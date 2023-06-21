Panels in veterinary hospitals soon to tackle stray dog issue: Delhi Mayor

June 21, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will form special committees in government veterinary hospitals to tackle the problem of stray and abandoned animals in the city, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

The development comes amid increasing reports of dog bites over the past few months.

In one such case in April, stray canines had mauled two minor brothers to death in a span of three days in south-west Delhi’s Rangpuri Pahari Basti.

Addressing a meeting at the Civic Centre, Ms. Oberoi told MCD officials that these committees will work with animal rights activists to find solutions for issues such as the unchecked growth in stray dog numbers as well as treatment and sterilisation of the canines.

At the meeting, NGOs apprised the civic body of the financial and infrastructural issues pertaining to controlling stray dogs.

Public participation

The Mayor said the involvement of animal rights activists will strengthen sterilisation drives. She also stressed upon the need for public participation in animal birth control campaigns.

Ms. Oberoi added that three elements are key to solving the issue of stray dogs, namely workers, public participation and infrastructure.