Panel will oversee schools of excellence

First general body meeting of school society conducted

The first general body meeting of the Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence Society was conducted on Thursday which seeks to establish over 100 ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence’ across Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presided over the meeting which approved the constitution of a seven-member executive committee that will be responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the society. The members also discussed different provisions regarding engagement of human resources such as teachers and administrators in these schools.

Mr. Sisodia said, “The society will have a unique responsibility of creating world-class schools that will ready students for an era of specialisation by discovering and nurturing innate talents in them. These schools will be a first-of-its-kind in the country, and we will ensure that our students receive the highest quality of specialised education.”

The Schools of Specialised Excellence will provide a thriving space to the students who are gifted in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual Arts, and high-end 21st century skills. Each zone in the city will have all four types of schools having students from Class 9 to 12, the government said.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the setting up of Schools of Specialised Excellence on March 22.