DelhiNEW DELHI 14 November 2020 00:11 IST
Comments
Panel to probe allegations against Jamia Hamdard V-C
Updated: 14 November 2020 00:11 IST
The University Grants Commission has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the complaints received against the state of affairs at Jamia Hamdard and study the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against Vice-Chancellor Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain.
The UGC said that it had received a complaint from Hamid Ahmed, Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard against the Vice-Chancellor alleging financial and administrative irregularities. The Vice-Chancellor was requested to submit para-wise responses to the allegations.
The committee will study the para-wise responses and see if the university functions according to the rules of the UGC. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three weeks.
More In Delhi
Read more...