Panel to probe allegations against Jamia Hamdard V-C

NEW DELHI

14 November 2020 00:11 IST

The University Grants Commission has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the complaints received against the state of affairs at Jamia Hamdard and study the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against Vice-Chancellor Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain.

The UGC said that it had received a complaint from Hamid Ahmed, Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard against the Vice-Chancellor alleging financial and administrative irregularities. The Vice-Chancellor was requested to submit para-wise responses to the allegations.

The committee will study the para-wise responses and see if the university functions according to the rules of the UGC. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three weeks.

