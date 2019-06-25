Panel to look into complaint on mosques

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Monday set up a fact-finding committee to probe the claim of BJP MP Parvesh Verma about “mushrooming of mosques on government land” in the city.
The committee will be headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, and will have Gurmindar Singh Matharu, Dr. Denzil Fernandes, Ankur Otto and Raees Ahmad as members.
The committee will visit various areas in the Capital, especially West Delhi, and complete its report within 10 working days.
“The MP complained to the L-G and we took suo motu cognisance of the issue,” DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor