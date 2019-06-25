Panel to look into complaint on mosques

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Monday set up a fact-finding committee to probe the claim of BJP MP Parvesh Verma about “mushrooming of mosques on government land” in the city.

The committee will be headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, and will have Gurmindar Singh Matharu, Dr. Denzil Fernandes, Ankur Otto and Raees Ahmad as members.

The committee will visit various areas in the Capital, especially West Delhi, and complete its report within 10 working days.

“The MP complained to the L-G and we took suo motu cognisance of the issue,” DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said.