Delhi

Panel to look into complaint on mosques

more-in

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Monday set up a fact-finding committee to probe the claim of BJP MP Parvesh Verma about “mushrooming of mosques on government land” in the city.

The committee will be headed by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, and will have Gurmindar Singh Matharu, Dr. Denzil Fernandes, Ankur Otto and Raees Ahmad as members.

The committee will visit various areas in the Capital, especially West Delhi, and complete its report within 10 working days.

“The MP complained to the L-G and we took suo motu cognisance of the issue,” DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 2:18:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/panel-to-look-into-complaint-on-mosques/article28129980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY