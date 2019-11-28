‘Panel to frame rules for appointments in court’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the setting up of a committee to examine framing of rules for empanelment of local commissioners in the Saket District Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the order on a plea challenging a circular issued by the District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) of the Saket District Court, which stated that only lawyers practising in the same court would be considered for empanelment as local commissioners.

Civil procedure code

The Bench said that the DSJ cannot frame such rules and it has to be done by the HC according to provisions of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC).

It directed constitution of the committee within a week and ordered it to examine the issues raised in the petition.

In his plea, Abhijit Mishra, who claims to be a financial economist, contended that the circular issued by office of the DSJ of Saket District Court was “biased and discriminatory in nature” as it was seeking applications only from advocates who are members of the Saket Bar Association with 3-7 years of experience.

“The criteria requirements for the empanelment of local commissioners, brings bias and discrimination in the application and selection process,” the plea stated.

“The office of the DSJ is biased and favouring only applicants having registration number/membership number of the Saket Bar Association, thereby discriminating against applicants who are enrolled with other bar associations,” the petition has claimed.