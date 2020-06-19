Panel suggests fixing cost of beds

19 June 2020 22:25 IST

A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of a coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation bed and an ICU bed with ventilator in private hospitals in Delhi, the Home Ministry said on Friday. The committee was set up under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul.

“The committee has recommended ₹8,000-₹10,000, ₹13,000-₹15,000 and ₹15,000-₹18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of ₹24,000-₹25,000, ₹34,000-₹43,000 & ₹44,000-₹54,000 (excluding PPE cost),” a Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet

The spokesperson said the committee was set up by Mr. Shah to provide relief to the common man in the national capital and to fix rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support and ICUs with ventilator support.

As per the directions given by the Home Minister, in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days with regards to the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi completed on Thursday and a total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed.

Mr. Shah also directed for increasing testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi and testing through the rapid antigen testing methodology. It was started on Thursday.

A total of 7,040 people have been tested in 193 testing centres and testing will continue with increased numbers in the coming days, the spokesperson said.