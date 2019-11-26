Panel submits report on JNU crisis to HRD Ministry

A three-member committee, appointed by the Centre to recommend ways to restore normalcy at Jawaharlal Nehru University, submitted its report to the Human Resource Development Ministry on Tuesday.

“We held discussions with all stakeholders and submitted our report today. It is up to the Ministry to take action,” said a member of the committee.

“We will have to study the report before taking any action. There are many recommendations, not just regarding the [hostel] fee hike,” said a senior official of the Ministry.

The committee was appointed on November 17, after several weeks of agitations by JNU students against the hostel fee hike, which spilled out on the streets of the capital and led to violent clashes with the police.

The committee, comprising former University Grants Commission chairperson V.S. Chauhan, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain and All India Council for Technical Education Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe, was given a mandate to open a “dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration on the resolution of contentious issues”.

The committee held meetings with JNU student leaders, teachers and deans last week. It visited the campus on Friday for the last round of talks.